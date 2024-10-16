Prism Advisors Inc. Has $6.36 Million Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Prism Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,558 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $6,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQM. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $351,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of QQQM opened at $202.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $140.84 and a one year high of $207.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.00.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

