Prism Advisors Inc. Makes New $17.70 Million Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 152,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,700,000. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF comprises about 5.1% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Prism Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.23% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 54.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 114,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 16,584 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Price Performance

RWK opened at $117.51 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $87.00 and a one year high of $118.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.