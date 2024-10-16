Prism Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $145.82 on Wednesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $150.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.34 and its 200 day moving average is $139.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.2005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

