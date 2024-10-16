ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Shares Down 4.1% – What’s Next?

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) traded down 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.95 and last traded at $7.01. 43,507 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 900,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.

ACDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ProFrac from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of ProFrac in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ProFrac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.81.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.12). ProFrac had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ProFrac news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 411,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $2,480,639.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,611,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,969,925.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,933,600 shares of company stock worth $12,207,161. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACDC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in ProFrac by 72.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 315,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 132,108 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in ProFrac by 1,632.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 242,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 228,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ProFrac by 12.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 12,683 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ProFrac by 6.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ProFrac in the second quarter worth about $365,000. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

