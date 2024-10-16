Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 13,824 Shares of Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLA)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLA – Free Report) by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,824 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF by 783.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 174,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 155,112 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FLLA opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $24.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average is $21.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.90.

About Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF

The Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF (FLLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Latin America RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Latin American equities. FLLA was launched on Oct 9, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

