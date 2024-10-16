Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 14,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $35.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.49. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $31.08 and a 12 month high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $146,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,182,920. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

