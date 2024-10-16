Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,947 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 10,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 10,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 25,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 13,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $146.40 on Wednesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $111.83 and a 12 month high of $150.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

