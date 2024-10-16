ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM) Position Reduced by Safeguard Financial LLC

Safeguard Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,458,000.

BATS:VIXM opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.94.

The ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (VIXM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index of futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with an average of five months until maturity. Exposure resets daily. VIXM was launched on Jan 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

