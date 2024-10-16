Prospect Financial Services LLC Has $331,000 Position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Prospect Financial Services LLC grew its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Prospect Financial Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 155,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after buying an additional 10,796 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000.

Shares of EMQQ stock opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $41.67. The company has a market capitalization of $432.89 million, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.27.

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

