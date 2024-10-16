Prospect Financial Services LLC Sells 250 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Prospect Financial Services LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 4,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

XBI opened at $99.31 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $103.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.75 and its 200 day moving average is $94.23.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

