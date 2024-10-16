Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Envista Holdings Co. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Envista in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 14th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny anticipates that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Envista’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Envista’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $633.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.88 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 52.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. Envista’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Envista from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Envista from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Envista from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. Envista has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $25.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other Envista news, CFO Eric D. Hammes acquired 24,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $400,607.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,532 shares in the company, valued at $400,607.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Envista by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Envista by 1,420.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Envista in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Envista by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

