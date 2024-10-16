Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.49 Per Share

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.485 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This is a boost from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Quaker Chemical has raised its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Quaker Chemical has a dividend payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Quaker Chemical to earn $9.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical Stock Up 0.4 %

KWR opened at $162.54 on Wednesday. Quaker Chemical has a 52 week low of $138.67 and a 52 week high of $221.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $463.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Quaker Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Quaker Chemical from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KWR

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.