QV Investors Inc. Buys 150 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

QV Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,051 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $245.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.54. The firm has a market cap of $149.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $199.97 and a 12-month high of $258.66.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.25.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

