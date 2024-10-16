QV Investors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

QV Investors Inc. raised its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,098,000 after acquiring an additional 52,740 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in ONE Gas by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in ONE Gas by 147.8% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 2.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE OGS opened at $72.85 on Wednesday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.51 and a 200 day moving average of $66.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $354.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.06 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OGS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ONE Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.58.

Get Our Latest Report on ONE Gas

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.