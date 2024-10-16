Realty Income (NYSE:O) PT Raised to $72.00

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at UBS Group from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on O. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.94.

O stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,723,961. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.87. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $63.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a PE ratio of 59.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,313.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,313.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in O. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 444.4% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 69.6% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

