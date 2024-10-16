Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 18th

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Price Performance

Reaves Utility Income Fund stock opened at $32.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.42. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a one year low of $23.46 and a one year high of $33.17.

About Reaves Utility Income Fund

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

