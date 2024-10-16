Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 5499 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RDW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Redwire from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley upgraded Redwire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Redwire in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.65.

Redwire Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.96.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $78.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.86 million. On average, analysts forecast that Redwire Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redwire

In other news, Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 24,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $176,669.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,708,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,530,548.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Redwire

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwire during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Redwire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwire in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Redwire by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LJI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwire during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Redwire Company Profile

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

Further Reading

