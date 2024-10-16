Regatta Capital Group LLC Has $3.35 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 0.6% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,151,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,040,000 after acquiring an additional 17,446 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD opened at $156.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $253.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.35, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.15. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 11th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

