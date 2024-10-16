Regatta Capital Group LLC Sells 1,369 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Regatta Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 198.7% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $3,816,918.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $3,816,918.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at $860,608. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.79.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 35.46%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a yield of 12.7%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

Read Our Latest Report on FSK

About FS KKR Capital

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.