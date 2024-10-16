Regatta Capital Group LLC Sells 796 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Regatta Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $296,927,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $123,713,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 92.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,621,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625,361 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,356.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,519,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $58,697,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.07. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $21.25.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

