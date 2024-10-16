Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 23 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

LIN traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $481.84. 392,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,455. Linde plc has a one year low of $361.02 and a one year high of $483.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $231.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $467.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $450.01.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $477.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.18.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,996. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

