Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Has $370,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.57 on Wednesday, reaching $269.47. 188,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,208. The company has a market capitalization of $69.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $270.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $256.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

