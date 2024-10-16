Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $118,000 Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 23.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,793,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,425,000 after buying an additional 1,873,537 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,546,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,545,000 after acquiring an additional 179,181 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Talos Energy in the first quarter worth about $77,977,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 26.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,982,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,236,000 after purchasing an additional 619,169 shares during the period. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 78.0% during the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:TALO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.76. 1,275,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,141,670. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.00 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Activity

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $549.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 306,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 38,528,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,082,396. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,119,000 shares of company stock worth $22,931,130. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Talos Energy from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.65.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

