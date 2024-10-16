Regis (NYSE:RGS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.90 and traded as high as $27.20. Regis shares last traded at $26.94, with a volume of 32,336 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Regis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Regis alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RGS

Regis Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.56 million, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 2.46.

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $6.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Regis had a net margin of 44.86% and a negative return on equity of 119.67%. The company had revenue of $49.38 million during the quarter.

Regis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons in North America. The company operates through two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.