Regis (NYSE:RGS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.90 and traded as high as $27.20. Regis shares last traded at $26.94, with a volume of 32,336 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised Regis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.
View Our Latest Analysis on RGS
Regis Trading Up 1.2 %
Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $6.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Regis had a net margin of 44.86% and a negative return on equity of 119.67%. The company had revenue of $49.38 million during the quarter.
Regis Company Profile
Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons in North America. The company operates through two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Regis
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.