Renaissance Capital LLC Grows Stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 887,551 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 148,197 shares during the period. Rivian Automotive makes up approximately 6.6% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $9,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 714.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,301,005 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $277,046,000 after acquiring an additional 22,194,018 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1,521.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,327,941 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $69,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937,605 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,313,245 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,602,629,000 after buying an additional 4,467,881 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 153.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,430,500 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $72,877,000 after buying an additional 3,285,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $15,635,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RIVN shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

Insider Activity

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $1,215,721.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $15,482,940.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $43,559.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 392,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $1,215,721.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,482,940.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 241,305 shares of company stock worth $3,369,273. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.28. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $24.61.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.14). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 65.40% and a negative net margin of 115.50%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.88 EPS for the current year.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.