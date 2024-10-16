Renaissance Capital LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Astera Labs comprises about 0.8% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALAB. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Astera Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $952,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,268,000. Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,514,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Astera Labs during the first quarter worth $18,666,000.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Astera Labs from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Astera Labs from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Astera Labs news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 42,090 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $1,701,698.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 333,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,482,353.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 42,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $1,701,698.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 333,474 shares in the company, valued at $13,482,353.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $2,399,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 829,108 shares in the company, valued at $39,780,601.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 564,458 shares of company stock worth $31,970,841.

Astera Labs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $62.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.06. Astera Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $95.21.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.41 million. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Astera Labs

(Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.