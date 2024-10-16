Request Price Hits $0.0991 (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 16th. Request has a market capitalization of $76.16 million and $1.45 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Request has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0991 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00007793 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $67,838.18 or 1.00055915 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00013559 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00007067 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006411 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00066849 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,562,501 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,666,770 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,562,501.4072349 with 768,666,770.1116096 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09900549 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $1,426,762.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.