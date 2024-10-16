Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 1.4% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 3,137 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $94.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $171.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.23 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.05.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

