Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 19,700 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $9,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VUSB stock opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.56.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.