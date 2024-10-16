Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after buying an additional 23,212 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $687,000. Pullen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $809,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 44,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

NYSE THS opened at $41.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 90.46 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.28 and a twelve month high of $43.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.17.

Insider Activity at TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.10 million. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kristy N. Waterman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $127,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,784 shares in the company, valued at $879,994.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Further Reading

