RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $133.49 and last traded at $133.49, with a volume of 13225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on RPM International from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective (up previously from $139.00) on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Vertical Research raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.70.

Get RPM International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RPM

RPM International Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.48.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 8.43%. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 47.00%.

Insider Transactions at RPM International

In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total transaction of $406,335.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,311.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $171,031.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,890.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 3,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total transaction of $406,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,311.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,691 shares of company stock valued at $7,202,419. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of RPM International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in RPM International by 9,945.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,949,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,072 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,475,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $158,912,000 after acquiring an additional 61,218 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 61.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 100,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after acquiring an additional 38,135 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the second quarter valued at about $3,676,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 16.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,919,000 after acquiring an additional 22,388 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.