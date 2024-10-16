Safeguard Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Safeguard Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,632 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 183.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 600,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,760,000 after purchasing an additional 388,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,518,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,250,000 after buying an additional 142,356 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 511,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,664,000 after buying an additional 40,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.36 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The company has a market cap of $134.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.45.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

