Safeguard Financial LLC Makes New $250,000 Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Safeguard Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total value of $641,382.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,006.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $641,382.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,120 shares of company stock worth $25,528,753. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.9 %

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $478.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $169.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.37, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $481.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.37. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $496.48.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ISRG. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.55.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

