Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Sanmina Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $66.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89. Sanmina has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sanmina will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sanmina

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanmina

In other news, CEO Jure Sola sold 82,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $5,735,791.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,506,043.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Krish A. Prabhu sold 4,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $323,674.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,596.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jure Sola sold 82,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $5,735,791.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,506,043.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 104,320 shares of company stock worth $7,294,883 over the last ninety days. 3.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,108,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $365,175,000 after acquiring an additional 130,797 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at $1,124,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 1,275.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sanmina

(Get Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.