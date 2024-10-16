SAP (NYSE:SAP) Cut to Hold at BMO Capital Markets

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAP. TD Cowen lifted their price target on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.17.

Get SAP alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAP

SAP Stock Performance

SAP stock opened at $229.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.74. The company has a market capitalization of $282.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $127.30 and a fifty-two week high of $232.23.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SAP will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 21.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the first quarter valued at $237,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in SAP by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the period.

SAP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.