Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Now Covered by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Analysts at Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.
Scilex Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of SCLX stock opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.26. Scilex has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.15.
Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.17 million. Analysts anticipate that Scilex will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Scilex
Scilex Holding Company focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial products include ZTlido (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% (ZTlido), a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia (PHN), which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain; ELYXYB, a ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults; and GLOPERBA, a liquid oral version of the anti-gout medicine colchicine indicated for the prophylaxis of painful gout flares in adults.
