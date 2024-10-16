SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.56.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $217.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $141.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $220.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.41.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

