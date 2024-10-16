SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 0.5% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 59.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $175.03 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.03 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.08. The company has a market cap of $240.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.66%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

