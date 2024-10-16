SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $3.78 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $1,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $189.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.17 and a 200 day moving average of $163.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $84.95 and a 12 month high of $194.25. The company has a market capitalization of $984.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

