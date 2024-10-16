SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,243 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHO. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PHO traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.17. 4,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,543. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $71.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.