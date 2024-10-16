Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMP. Tlwm lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Tlwm now owns 22,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 112,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 36,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 22,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 195,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 14,311 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMP traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.54. 1,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,300. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.83 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

