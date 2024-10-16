SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.71, but opened at $27.12. SentinelOne shares last traded at $26.41, with a volume of 687,171 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on S. Baird R W upgraded shares of SentinelOne to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital upped their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

SentinelOne Trading Down 2.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.77.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $54,093.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,085 shares in the company, valued at $10,363,987.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $54,093.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,363,987.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 4,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $85,727.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,661,364.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 550,714 shares of company stock worth $12,285,111. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in SentinelOne by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 56.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the second quarter worth $49,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

