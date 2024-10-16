Sentry LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sentry LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Sentry LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 193.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 232.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 39,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $180.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.54. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $182.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

