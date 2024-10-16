Sentry LLC Sells 258 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sentry LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Sentry LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sentry LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petredis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $564,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $582.49 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $588.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $563.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $544.07. The company has a market capitalization of $502.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

