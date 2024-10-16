Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Receives $107.39 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.39.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHAK. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Shake Shack from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $27,478.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,535.33. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $30,527.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,299.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $27,478.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,535.33. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,330 shares of company stock worth $2,429,690. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 801,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,088,000 after acquiring an additional 66,090 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 579,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,191,000 after acquiring an additional 236,950 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 544,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,990,000 after acquiring an additional 273,822 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 437,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,384,000 after acquiring an additional 129,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 300,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHAK opened at $110.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.98, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.62. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $53.12 and a 1 year high of $113.50.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $316.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.37 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

