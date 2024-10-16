Short Interest in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Drops By 10.2%

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 642,500 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the September 15th total of 715,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,307 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.3% during the second quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 24,248 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 25,402 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 46,965 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ADX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,863. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $22.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.70.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

