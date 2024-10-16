Short Interest in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Declines By 9.2%

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 876,300 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the September 15th total of 965,300 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 246,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael David Braner acquired 64,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $888,038.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,636,215 shares in the company, valued at $22,596,129.15. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 182,287 shares of company stock worth $2,635,431. Corporate insiders own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Public Education

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 94.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in American Public Education during the second quarter valued at about $302,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in American Public Education by 14.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,004,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,651,000 after buying an additional 127,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in American Public Education by 7.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after buying an additional 42,984 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in American Public Education during the second quarter valued at about $519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Stock Performance

Shares of APEI stock opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average of $15.90. The company has a market cap of $251.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. American Public Education has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $21.04.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.06 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 6.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that American Public Education will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on American Public Education from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on American Public Education from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

