Short Interest in American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) Expands By 10.3%

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the September 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 294,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Resources stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,988,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,800 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.77% of American Resources worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on American Resources from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th.

American Resources Trading Down 4.7 %

AREC stock opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.20. American Resources has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $1.86.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). American Resources had a negative return on equity of 978.72% and a negative net margin of 332.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Resources will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

