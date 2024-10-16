Short Interest in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Increases By 15.7%

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the September 15th total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $659,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,146.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amkor Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,410,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,927,000 after acquiring an additional 63,104 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 200,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 11,452 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 87,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,756,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $490,965,000 after acquiring an additional 959,838 shares during the period. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $29.98 on Wednesday. Amkor Technology has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $44.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.84.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.39%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

