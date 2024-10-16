Short Interest in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Grows By 17.9%

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,910,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the September 15th total of 5,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Black Diamond Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $133,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $3,029,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BDTX opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.66. The company has a market capitalization of $191.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.26.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

